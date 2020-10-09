Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Frankfurt
08.10.20
17:15 Uhr
6,820 Euro
+0,110
+1,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8407,15013:01
PR Newswire
09.10.2020 | 12:34
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 9

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameVenu Raju
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Engineering and Operations DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil1,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2 October 2020
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameMaithili Vegesna Raju
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name and job title of relevant PDMR)
N/AVenu Raju,
Engineering and Operations Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil1,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
n/an/a
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2 October 2020
Time zone: BST
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue
KELLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.