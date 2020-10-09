

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly two months.



With 56,518 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 7607249 Friday, as per to Johns Hopkins University's latest data. The last time a daily figure higher than this was reported on August 14.



950 casualties in the same period took the total number of Coronavirus deaths in the country to 212784.



This is for the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 casualties and cases continue to rise in the United States.



With the Midwestern U.S. becoming the latest COVID hotspot in the country, Governor Tony Evers announced plan to open a field hospital in Wisconsin next week.



'We obviously hoped this day wouldn't come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different and more dire place today, and our healthcare systems are being overwhelmed,' he told reporters.



There are reports that health authorities in Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota are scrambling for hospital beds amid a surge in cases.



Based on data from independent models, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast that deaths from the pandemic could hit 233,000 by the end of the month. 'This week's national ensemble forecast indicates an uncertain trend in new COVID-19 deaths reported over the next four weeks and predicts that 2,800 to 6,800 new deaths will likely be reported during the week ending October 31,' the federal health agency said on its website.



With a general trend of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, 11 states have set new record in daily cases.



Only two states - Alabama and Hawaii- are reporting a decline of cases compared to last week.



