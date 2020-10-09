

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, as per latest findings from OVERCOME study, nearly 80% of people taking calcitonin gene-related peptide monoclonal antibodies (CGRP mAbs) for the preventive treatment of migraine reported their migraine as 'better' overall since starting their medication. Among respondents who used a CGRP mAb in the previous 3 months, 62.6% used an additional recommended migraine preventive medication.



According to the web-based population survey, of the 586 people who reported using a CGRP mAb for the preventive treatment of migraine in the past three months, 79.2% reported perception of their migraine as better, 11.3% indicated no change, and 9.6% said it was worse. The findings were relatively consistent across groups.



