

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports declined and imports rose in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.5 percent decline in July.



Imports rose 1.6 percent annually in August, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 5.2 billion in August.



The total trade balance registered a surplus of DKK 4.2 billion in August.



For the three months ended in August, exports rose 2.0 percent and imports increased 5.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

