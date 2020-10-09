Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 262.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---