

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced enrollment of the first patients in a multicenter, phase 2 trial that will evaluate the safety of fostamatinib for the potential treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. fostamatinib is the company's oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor.



The study is sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health or NIH, in collaboration with Inova Health System.



The clinical trial is being conducted at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the nation's largest hospital devoted entirely to clinical research, and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



The company said that the study will randomly assign fostamatinib or matched placebo (1:1) to about 60 evaluable patients who are a 5 to 7 on the 8-point ordinal scale. Treatment will be administered orally twice daily for 14 days. There will be a follow-up period to day 60.



The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety of fostamatinib compared to placebo for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The secondary objective will be to assess the early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression.



Fostamatinib, marketed in the U.S. as TAVALISSE tablets, is approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia.



