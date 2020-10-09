

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices declined further in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



The producer price index decreased 10.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 8.7 percent decrease in August.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 2.3 percent annually in September, following a 2.7 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 7.2 percent annually in September. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 12.3 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 1.1 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 92 million in August versus a deficit of EUR 140.5 million in the same month last year. In July, there was a trade deficit of EUR 172.2 million.



Exports fell 1.1 percent yearly in August, following a 5.6 percent decline in July.



Imports declined 9.8 percent in August, following a 12.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.6 percent yearly in September, after a 1.2 percent increase in August.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.3 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de