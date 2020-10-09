

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in August, amid a fall in both exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 251 million in August from EUR 15 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 140 million.



Exports fell 2.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 4.3 percent decrease in July.



Imports decreased 5.4 percent annually in August, following a 5.8 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de