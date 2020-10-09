

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose at a faster-than-expected rate in August, figures published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 7.7 percent month-on-month in August, after a 7.0 percent increase in July. Economists had expected to rise 1.3 percent.



Among all sectors, consumer goods production rose 6.6 percent monthly in August and intermediate goods rose 4.0 percent. Output of capital goods and energy gained by 4.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 0.3 percent in August, following an 8.3 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast an annual decline of 6.6 percent.



The unadjusted industrial production also decreased 0.3 percent yearly in August.



