Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

Results of General Meeting

The board of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the results of the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held earlier today.

The ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of General meeting dated 16 September 2020 - to amend the Company's investment policy so that the portfolio consists primarily of investments in companies operating in the renewable energy sector as well as other sustainable infrastructure investments - was put to the meeting and duly passed on a poll. The results are detailed below:

Resolution FOR

(No. of votes cast) FOR

(% of votes cast) AGAINST

(No. of votes cast) AGAINST

(% of votes cast) WITHHELD

(No. of votes cast) Total issued share capital instructed (%) 1. To amend the investment policy 2,666,469 57.84% 1,943,380 42.16% 13,751 25.56%

As more than 20% of votes cast were against the resolution, due in particular to the impact of a large shareholder whose vote against the resolution had a significant effect given the low voting turnout, the board intends to consult with those who have voted against to understand the reasons for them doing so. An update on the views received from shareholders and actions taken will be published within six months as required by the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

The special resolution set out in the same Notice to rename the Company in line with the change of investment policy (now approved by shareholders as indicated above), which requires 75% of those voting to cast their votes in favour, was voted on by way of a poll and was not passed. The results are detailed below:

Resolution FOR

(No. of votes cast) FOR

(% of votes cast) AGAINST

(No. of votes cast) AGAINST

(% of votes cast) WITHHELD

(No. of votes cast) Total issued share capital instructed (%) 2. To change the name of the Company 2,665,165 57.71% 1,952,782 42.29% 5,653 25.56%

The purpose of Resolution 2 was to bring the name of the Company into alignment with the revised investment policy (subject to the policy being approved by shareholders), as the board believes that the name of the Company should appropriately reflect the Company's new investment mandate. The directors will consult with the dissenting shareholders on this point, and will reconsider the matter in due course.

NOTES: 1. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast in respect of that resolution. 2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 3. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 7 October 2020 was 18,088,480, with no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the number of voting rights on that date was 18,088,480. 4. The full text of the resolution passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-plc. 5. A copy of the resolution will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 6. These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-plc.

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

09 October 2020