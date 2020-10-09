

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) said the Group will carefully review the GroenLinks initiative bill to assess any potential impact on its proposals for unification. Unilever said the Boards intend to proceed with their proposals provided that, in the Boards' view, unification remains in the best interests of the company, shareholders.



In June, Unilever announced plans to unify its Group legal structure under a single parent company, Unilever plc. The unification will be implemented through a cross-border merger by means of which Unilever NV will be merged into Unilever plc, with Unilever plc as the resultant entity. Shareholders in Unilever N.V. voted to approve unification on 21 September 2020. Later, Unilever said the cross-border merger is anticipated to become effective on 29 November 2020.



