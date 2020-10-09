

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in August, amid declines in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.048 billion in August from EUR 1.623 billion in the same month last year. In July, the deficit was EUR 768 million.



Exports fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.1 percent decline in July.



Imports declined 11.6 percent annually in August, following a 20.4 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 24.9 percent and imports fell 16.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

