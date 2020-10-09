The global RIS market size is poised to grow by USD 114.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2024

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, neurological diseases, and orthopedic diseases is increasing across the world. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to the increasing rate of risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and obesity. The risk of chronic diseases also increases with age. Since medical imaging tests such as CT and MRI are widely used for the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases, and their rising prevalence will fuel the demand for medical imaging tests and consequently boost the popularity of workflow management technologies, such as RIS.

Report Highlights:

The major RIS market growth came from the integrated RIS segment. RIS is generally integrated with advanced technologies, such as PACS, EHR, and HIS. The demand for integrated RIS is increasing among end-users as they help in reducing costs, measure overall productivity levels, and streamline communication with all stakeholders.

Asia will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of technologically advanced workflow management solutions, growing demand for medical imaging examinations, and rising adoption of imaging equipment are contributing to the radiology information systems market growth in this region.

The global RIS market is concentrated. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this RIS market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global RIS market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Integration of Cloud-technology with RIS will be a Key Market Trend

The rising adoption of MRI, CT, and X-ray systems, increasing practice of defensive medicine, and technological advances such as 3D imaging and full-body PET/MRI scans have resulted in the generation of huge amounts of medical image data. Various government regulations, such as the HIPAA act, mandate the storage of patient data even after a patient's discharge. Diagnostic centers and hospitals are increasingly adopting cloud-based technologies as the existing RIS/PACS and data storage technologies are unable to manage the massive amount of medical imaging data effectively. The integration of cloud-technology with RIS, which is one of the critical radiology information systems market trends, will provide end-users with a secure platform to store sensitive patient data, improve productivity, and increase cost savings.

RIS Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist RIS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the RIS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the RIS market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RIS market vendors

