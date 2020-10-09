Dr. Jerry Williams, MD Opens Urgent Care 24/7 & Dental Care 24/7

Founded by Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7 Tampa are dedicated to excellence and offering affordable care when patients need it most.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / When people across Tampa need a wide range of healthcare or dental care services, they deserve prompt treatment from caring, skilled and dedicated professionals, and at affordable prices. And that is precisely what they will get now that Urgent Care 24/7 Tampa and Dental Care 24/7 Tampa are open for business.

Conveniently located in the same building at 13039 Summerfield Square Dr, Ste A, Riverview, Florida, Urgent Care 24/7 Tampa and Dental Care 24/7 Tampa provide patients of all ages with a wide range of services, including but not limited to full-service lab testing (including COVID-19 testing); wound care; cold and flu care (including flu shots), X-Rays, drug screens, hydration therapy, B-12 shots, drug and alcohol testing; STD testing, and physical exams. Services are provided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and appointments are not required.

There are currently eleven Urgent Care 24/7 and six Dental Care 24/7 locations nationwide in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona. The acclaimed organization was founded in 2011 by neurologist Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, who was inspired to provide patients with a better experience when seeking urgent and primary medical care.

Commented Dr. Jerry Williams, MD: "The healthcare system in Tampa and throughout the country is excessively over-burdened, which means that many patients find it extremely difficult to make timely appointments with their primary caregiver. Furthermore, once patients arrive for their appointment, they typically must anywhere from several minutes to several hours before they are finally seen - which only adds to their frustration and can further damage their health. At Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7, patients are usually seen upon arrival with no waiting, and are given the focused attention that they need, expect, and deserve."

Patients can also take advantage of Urgent Care 24/7's Virtual Video Doctor Visits, which enables them to securely and privately meet with a physician from the comfort of their home. Appointments are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Added Dr. Jerry Williams, MD: "During the pandemic, many people want or need to stay home as much as possible. Virtual Video Doctor Visits are the ideal solution. In addition, prescriptions can be called into a patient's preferred pharmacy for easy pick-up or delivery."

About Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7

Founded by Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, Urgent Care 24/7, and Dental Care 24/7 are dedicated to excellence and offer affordable care when patients need it most. All Urgent Care 24/7 office visits are just $99, or patients can enroll in a Primary Health Care Plan to save even more. Dental Care 24/7 offers competitive pricing, as well as payment plans for patients without insurance. Patients of all ages are welcome.

For more information about Urgent Care 24/7, please visit: https://www.urgentcare247.com/urgent-care-locations-2/fl/tampa-riverview/

For more information about Dental Care 24/7, please visit: https://www.dentalcare247tampa.com/

Contact Information:

Dr. Jerry Williams, MD

Email: info@urgentcare247.com

Phone: (813) 616-5722

Website: https://www.urgentcare247.com/

SOURCE: Dr. Jerry Williams

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609883/Dr-Jerry-Williams-MD-Opens-Urgent-Care-247-Dental-Care-247