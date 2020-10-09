Mainz (ots) -
ZDFneo Änderungsmitteilung
_____________________________________________________________________
Woche 46/20
Donnerstag, 12.11.
Bitte Programmänderung beachten:
1.35 Wild Bill
Boston, Lincolnshire
(vom 31.7.2020)
Bill Hixon Rob Lowe
Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer
ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra
DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James
PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan
Schnitt: Mike Jones
Musik: Harry Escott
Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
Buch: Dudi Appleton
Regie: Charles Martin
Großbritannien 2019
2.25 Wild Bill
Piano Man
(vom 31.7.2020)
Bill Hixon Rob Lowe
Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer
ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra
DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James
Schnitt: Mike Jones
Musik: Harry Escott
Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
Buch: Dudi Appleton
Regie: Charles Martin
Großbritannien 2019
3.10 Wild Bill
Alte und Einsame
(vom 31.7.2020)
Bill Hixon Rob Lowe
Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer
ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra
DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James
Schnitt: Peter Oliver
Musik: Harry Escott
Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
Buch: Tom Farrelly
Regie: John Hardwick
Großbritannien 2019
3.55 Wild Bill
Familienfehde
(vom 31.7.2020)
Bill Hixon Rob Lowe
Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer
ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra
DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James
PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan
Schnitt: Peter Oliver
Musik: Harry Escott
Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
Buch: Dudi Appleton
Regie: John Hardwick
Großbritannien 2019
4.40 Wild Bill
Arbeiterparadies
(vom 31.7.2020)
Bill Hixon Rob Lowe
Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer
ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra
DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James
PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan
Schnitt: Charlie Fawcett
Musik: Harry Escott
Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
Buch: Melissa Bubnic
Regie: Annie Griffin
Großbritannien 2019
5.30 Wild Bill
-6.15 Ausverkauf
(vom 31.7.2020)
Bill Hixon Rob Lowe
Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer
ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra
DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James
PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan
Schnitt: Charlie Fawcett
Musik: Harry Escott
Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
Buch: Dudi Appleton
Regie: Annie Griffin
Großbritannien 2019
("The Mallorca Files" um 1.35 Uhr, 2.20 Uhr, 3.05 Uhr, 3.50 Uhr und
4.35 Uhr, "The Rookie" und "Filmgorillas" entfallen. "NEO MAGAZIN
ROYALE Classics (18)" wird auf Freitag, 13.11.2020, verschoben.)
Freitag, 13.11.
Bitte Programmänderung und Zeitkorrektur beachten:
6.15 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE Classics (18)
(vom 20.1.2020)
6.40 The Rookie
Tatortreiniger
(vom 9.11.2020)
7.20 The Rookie
Grenzgänger
(vom 9.11.2020)
(Weiterer Ablauf ab 8.00 Uhr wie vorgesehen.)
Woche 47/20
Donnerstag, 19.11.
Bitte Programmänderungen beachten:
0.30 Agatha Raisin
Und der tote Richter
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 10.2.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
Sarah Lucy Liemann
und andere
Drehbuch: Chris Murray
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
2.05 Agatha Raisin
Und die Tote im Feld
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 17.2.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
Sarah Lucy Liemann
und andere
Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
2.50 Agatha Raisin
Und die tote Glöcknerin
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 17.2.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
Sarah Lucy Liemann
und andere
Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
3.30 Agatha Raisin
Und der Tote im Wasser
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 24.2.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
Sarah Lucy Liemann
und andere
Drehbuch: Chris Murray
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
4.15 Agatha Raisin
Und die tote Gärtnerin
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 24.2.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
und andere
Drehbuch: Chris Murray
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
5.00 Filmgorillas
Das Film- und Serienmagazin
mit Steven Gätjen, Maria Ehrich, Silke und Daniel Schröckert
(ZDF 0.45 Uhr)
5.10 Agatha Raisin
Und der tote Tierarzt
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 3.3.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
und andere
Drehbuch: Chris Murray
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
5.55 Agatha Raisin
-6.35 Und die ertrunkene Braut
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 3.3.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
und andere
Drehbuch: Chris Niel
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
(Die Sendungen "heute-show" um 0.30 Uhr sowie "The Mallorca Files" um
1.00 Uhr, 1.55 Uhr, 2.40 Uhr, 3.25 Uhr und 4.10 Uhr entfallen ebenso
wie "Scott & Baily" um 5.00 Uhr und 5.45 Uhr. "Filmgorillas"
(Kurzfassung) wird auf Samstag, 21.11.2020 verschoben.)
Freitag, 20.11.
Bitte Programmänderungen beachten:
6.35 Agatha Raisin
Und die tote Hexe
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 10.3.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
Sarah Lucy Liemann
und andere
Drehbuch: Chris Murray
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
7.20 Agatha Raisin
Und der tote Ehemann
Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
(vom 10.3.2017)
Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen
James Lacey Jamie Glover
Gemma Simpson Katy Wix
Roy Silver Mathew Horne
DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey
DI Wilkes Jason Barnett
Sarah Lucy Liemann
und andere
Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt
Regie: Matthew Mulot
Großbritannien 2014
(Die Sendungen "Scott & Baily" und "The Rookie" entfallen. Weiterer
Ablauf ab 8.05 Uhr wie vorgesehen.) Pressekontakt:
