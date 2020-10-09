Mainz (ots) -ZDFneo Änderungsmitteilung_____________________________________________________________________Woche 46/20Donnerstag, 12.11.Bitte Programmänderung beachten:1.35 Wild BillBoston, Lincolnshire(vom 31.7.2020)Bill Hixon Rob LoweKelsey Hixon Aloreia SpencerACC Lydia Price Anjli MohindraDC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn JamesPC Sean Cobley Anthony FlanaganSchnitt: Mike JonesMusik: Harry EscottKamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.Buch: Dudi AppletonRegie: Charles MartinGroßbritannien 20192.25 Wild BillPiano Man(vom 31.7.2020)Bill Hixon Rob LoweKelsey Hixon Aloreia SpencerACC Lydia Price Anjli MohindraDC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn JamesSchnitt: Mike JonesMusik: Harry EscottKamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.Buch: Dudi AppletonRegie: Charles MartinGroßbritannien 20193.10 Wild BillAlte und Einsame(vom 31.7.2020)Bill Hixon Rob LoweKelsey Hixon Aloreia SpencerACC Lydia Price Anjli MohindraDC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn JamesSchnitt: Peter OliverMusik: Harry EscottKamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.Buch: Tom FarrellyRegie: John HardwickGroßbritannien 20193.55 Wild BillFamilienfehde(vom 31.7.2020)Bill Hixon Rob LoweKelsey Hixon Aloreia SpencerACC Lydia Price Anjli MohindraDC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn JamesPC Sean Cobley Anthony FlanaganSchnitt: Peter OliverMusik: Harry EscottKamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.Buch: Dudi AppletonRegie: John HardwickGroßbritannien 20194.40 Wild BillArbeiterparadies(vom 31.7.2020)Bill Hixon Rob LoweKelsey Hixon Aloreia SpencerACC Lydia Price Anjli MohindraDC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn JamesPC Sean Cobley Anthony FlanaganSchnitt: Charlie FawcettMusik: Harry EscottKamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.Buch: Melissa BubnicRegie: Annie GriffinGroßbritannien 20195.30 Wild Bill-6.15 Ausverkauf(vom 31.7.2020)Bill Hixon Rob LoweKelsey Hixon Aloreia SpencerACC Lydia Price Anjli MohindraDC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn JamesPC Sean Cobley Anthony FlanaganSchnitt: Charlie FawcettMusik: Harry EscottKamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.Buch: Dudi AppletonRegie: Annie GriffinGroßbritannien 2019("The Mallorca Files" um 1.35 Uhr, 2.20 Uhr, 3.05 Uhr, 3.50 Uhr und4.35 Uhr, "The Rookie" und "Filmgorillas" entfallen. "NEO MAGAZINROYALE Classics (18)" wird auf Freitag, 13.11.2020, verschoben.)Freitag, 13.11.Bitte Programmänderung und Zeitkorrektur beachten:6.15 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE Classics (18)(vom 20.1.2020)6.40 The RookieTatortreiniger(vom 9.11.2020)7.20 The RookieGrenzgänger(vom 9.11.2020)(Weiterer Ablauf ab 8.00 Uhr wie vorgesehen.)Woche 47/20Donnerstag, 19.11.Bitte Programmänderungen beachten:0.30 Agatha RaisinUnd der tote RichterNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 10.2.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason BarnettSarah Lucy Liemannund andereDrehbuch: Chris MurrayRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20142.05 Agatha RaisinUnd die Tote im FeldNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 17.2.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason BarnettSarah Lucy Liemannund andereDrehbuch: Stewart HarcourtRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20142.50 Agatha RaisinUnd die tote GlöcknerinNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 17.2.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason BarnettSarah Lucy Liemannund andereDrehbuch: Stewart HarcourtRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20143.30 Agatha RaisinUnd der Tote im WasserNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 24.2.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason BarnettSarah Lucy Liemannund andereDrehbuch: Chris MurrayRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20144.15 Agatha RaisinUnd die tote GärtnerinNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 24.2.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason Barnettund andereDrehbuch: Chris MurrayRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20145.00 FilmgorillasDas Film- und Serienmagazinmit Steven Gätjen, Maria Ehrich, Silke und Daniel Schröckert(ZDF 0.45 Uhr)5.10 Agatha RaisinUnd der tote TierarztNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 3.3.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason Barnettund andereDrehbuch: Chris MurrayRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20145.55 Agatha Raisin-6.35 Und die ertrunkene BrautNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 3.3.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason Barnettund andereDrehbuch: Chris NielRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 2014(Die Sendungen "heute-show" um 0.30 Uhr sowie "The Mallorca Files" um1.00 Uhr, 1.55 Uhr, 2.40 Uhr, 3.25 Uhr und 4.10 Uhr entfallen ebensowie "Scott & Baily" um 5.00 Uhr und 5.45 Uhr. "Filmgorillas"(Kurzfassung) wird auf Samstag, 21.11.2020 verschoben.)Freitag, 20.11.Bitte Programmänderungen beachten:6.35 Agatha RaisinUnd die tote HexeNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 10.3.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason BarnettSarah Lucy Liemannund andereDrehbuch: Chris MurrayRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 20147.20 Agatha RaisinUnd der tote EhemannNach Motiven von M.C.Beaton(vom 10.3.2017)Agatha Raisin Ashley JensenJames Lacey Jamie GloverGemma Simpson Katy WixRoy Silver Mathew HorneDC Bill Wong Matt McCooeyDI Wilkes Jason BarnettSarah Lucy Liemannund andereDrehbuch: Stewart HarcourtRegie: Matthew MulotGroßbritannien 2014(Die Sendungen "Scott & Baily" und "The Rookie" entfallen. WeitererAblauf ab 8.05 Uhr wie vorgesehen.) Pressekontakt:ZDF Presse und InformationTelefon: +49-6131-70-12121Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/7840/4729942