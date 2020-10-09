Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Titan Roofing, LB Processors, and Global WholeHealth Partners

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Titan Roofing, LB Processors, and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP). Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy with a customized marketing campaign that is tailored to their needs and marketing objectives.

Our first featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for several years now. They have claimed a total of 14 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston SC that serves the Greater Charleston Area including: Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and more. Recently, they began offering sheet metal fabrication services for metal roofs for other roofing companies, businesses and individuals and Findit's campaign focused on this service across Charleston to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services and sheet metal fabrication. Get in touch with Titan Roofing today by calling 843-647-3183.

Visit Titan Roofing on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors

findit.com/metal-roofing-fabrication-services-charleston

Our second featured member is LB Processors. LB Processors operates a state of the art, FDA registered facility in Chapmansboro Tennessee where they produce high quality EMU oils and other hemp based EMU oil products. Handling the entire production process in house, LB Processors is able to control the quality, safety, and consistency of their EMU oil products while also providing competitive prices to their customers. All of their retail products, which are sold under their Country Divine Line, are available on their newest site, emuoil.com which replaced lbemuoil.com, and customers can also purchase wholesale quantities by calling 615-746-8485.

Visit LB Processors on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/emu-oil

findit.com/wholesale-bulk-emu-oil

Our final featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the leading provider of medical grade PPE supplies including thermometers, gloves and masks as well as rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. Previously, Global Wholehealth Partners announced that they are now authorized to sell FDA Approved Covid-19 rt-PCR from 1 Drop Inc. throughout the United States. Findit provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers. Get in touch with Global WholeHealth Partners today by calling 877-568-4947.

Visit Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

