Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of China (Taiwan): MOFA Releases Video Working Together to Lead Taiwan Forward in Honor of R.O.C. (Taiwan) National Day

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / In celebration of National Day 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has released the video Working Together to Lead Taiwan Forward to inform the world about Taiwan's political and economic development, diplomatic achievements, and success with pandemic prevention.

The video consists of three segments- "Cooperating in the global battle against COVID-19," "Global support for Taiwan's democracy," and "Team Taiwan, working as one." The first segment shows how Taiwan has successfully contained the pandemic through advance deployment and transparent measures, gaining widespread international recognition. Taiwan has contributed antipandemic supplies to diplomatic allies and like-minded nations to demonstrate that Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping!

The second segment introduces Taiwan's recent presidential elections and video congratulations sent by the heads of state of Eswatini, Marshall Islands, and Haiti, as well as the US White House and State Department, highlighting international praise for Taiwan's democratic achievements. It continues by showing Taiwan's efforts to uphold human rights and freedom through establishing the Taiwan-Hong Kong Office for Exchanges and Services to help Hong Kong citizens oppressed by the Hong Kong national security law. As for diplomatic achievements, the success of steadfast diplomacy in comprehensively deepening partnerships with diplomatic allies and like-minded nations is shown through clips of then Vice President Chen Chien-jen visiting Palau, then Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te joining the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, the mutual establishment of Representative Offices with Somaliland, and the visit of a delegation led by Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrcil.

The third segment introduces the development of Taiwan's high-end medical technology, autonomous vehicles, 5G technology, information and digital technology, cybersecurity, and renewable energy, which are part of the Six Core Strategic Industries. The government seeks to achieve growth through stability and seize opportunities amid changes.

The video is accessible on MOFA's official website as well as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. It has also been provided to Taiwan's overseas missions for use during National Day celebrations. A 30-second version is also available. Please use the following links to view these videos, which may be freely reposted.

The full video of Working Together to Lead Taiwan Forward https://youtu.be/r3DbGxC0EM8

The 30-second version of Working Together to Lead Taiwan Forward https://youtu.be/FfkpFPL8owI

