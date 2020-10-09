TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Virtual Update 20.10.2020

09/10/2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)



Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Tuesday 20th October at 2pm to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.



For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com