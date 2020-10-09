Anzeige
Freitag, 09.10.2020
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
PR Newswire
09.10.2020 | 16:10
87 Leser
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Virtual Update 20.10.2020

PR Newswire

London, October 9

09/10/2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a virtual update on Tuesday 20th October at 2pm to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

