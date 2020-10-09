Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 15 oktober 2020

BondsCovered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5535 (SE0013358413) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SEB 580 (SE0013101722) 2025-12-17
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1590 (SE0012676690) 2025-09-03
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 195 (SE0013546066) 2025-06-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2512 (SE0013877214) 2025-12-17
Covered Bond Länsfors. Hypotek 518 (SE0011309244) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SCBC 146 (SE0013381571) 2025-06-11

Bid dateThursday 15 October 2020

Bid times0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5535
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 580
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1590
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 195
SEK 300 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2512
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 518
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 146





Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total



Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5535
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 580
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1590
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 195
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2512
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 518
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 146



Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment dateMonday 19 October 2020

Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 9 October 2020

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
