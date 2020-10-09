Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 15 oktober 2020
|Bonds
|Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5535 (SE0013358413) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SEB 580 (SE0013101722) 2025-12-17
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1590 (SE0012676690) 2025-09-03
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 195 (SE0013546066) 2025-06-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2512 (SE0013877214) 2025-12-17
Covered Bond Länsfors. Hypotek 518 (SE0011309244) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SCBC 146 (SE0013381571) 2025-06-11
|Bid date
|Thursday 15 October 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5535
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 580
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1590
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 195
SEK 300 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2512
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 518
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 146
Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5535
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 580
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1590
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 195
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2512
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 518
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 146
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Monday 19 October 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 9 October 2020
