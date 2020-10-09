Anzeige
Freitag, 09.10.2020
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Bid procedure 13 October 2020, Kommuninvest

Bonds





Bids		Kommuninvest 2311 (SE0010948240) 2023-11-13
Kommuninvest 2505 (SE0011414010) 2025-05-12





Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System

Bid dateTuesday 13 October 2020
Bid times1000-1100 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding ominal amount)SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2311
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2505





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2311
A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2505
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1115 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateThursday 15 October 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General Terms and ConditionsGeneral Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank's Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:2, dated 24 April 2020.

Stockholm, 9 October 2020

