The global animal wound care market size is poised to grow by USD 661.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise in the number of pet ownership is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The increase in pet ownership has resulted in the growing awareness about pet health care, leading to a subsequent demand for animal wound care management. Medical solutions improve the quality of the life of animals, and this increases the focus of pet owners toward better health services for these animals. Furthermore, the advancements in veterinary therapeutics and preventive medicines supplemented by a rise in disposable income also fuel the demand for better care of pets and livestock. This will consequently drive the growth of the animal wound care market.

Report Highlights:

The major animal wound care market growth came from the surgical wound care segment. Factors such as the high adoption of products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing and the rising adoption of pets around the globe will contribute to the growth of the surgical wound care industry segment. Moreover, the rise in new technologies and the increased spending for pet surgical treatments will also drive the growth of this market segment.

North America had the largest animal wound care market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for pet insurance because of the increasing adoption of animals will significantly influence animal wound care market growth in this region.

The global animal wound care market is fragmented. 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biogenesis Bago SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this animal wound care market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global animal wound care market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Investments in Animal Care will be a Key Market Trend

Growing investments in animal care, one of the major animal wound care market trends, will also contribute to the growth of the market. Governments and several NGOs, such as animal welfare associations, are making huge investments towards the improvement of animal care services. The rise in investments, particularly in the developing markets of Asia and Africa, will double the growth rate of the market in these regions. The key players are increasing their focus on emerging markets to generate revenue from these untapped markets and are also focusing on setting up manufacturing plants in these areas to increase their presence in these markets. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Animal Wound Care Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal wound care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal wound care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal wound care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal wound care market vendors

