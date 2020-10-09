The global regenerative medicine market size is poised to grow by USD 9.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases is one of the primary factors which will drive regenerative medicine market growth during the forecast period. The incidence of many musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and severe limb trauma injuries requiring hospitalization is also increasing. Regenerative medicine opens the possibility of overcoming previously untreatable diseases using new treatment methods like processed cells for reconstructing tissues. It has the unique capability of altering the fundamental mechanisms of disease and also helps in reducing healthcare costs by eliminating the need for long-term hospitalization or drug regimes. This is leading to the increased adoption of regenerative medicine for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Report Highlights:

The major regenerative medicine market growth came from the cell and tissue-based segment. Cell therapy is used to administer living cells into an individual's body to restore the functioning of the diseased or damaged body organ. This therapy uses somatic cells and stem cells, such as embryonic stem cells, progenitor cells, hematopoietic stem cells, and mesenchymal stem cells.

North America had the largest regenerative medicine market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, the rapidly rising aging population, and high awareness about regenerative therapies will significantly influence regenerative medicine market growth in this region.

The global regenerative medicine market is fragmented. Allergan Plc, Amgen Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medtronic Plc, MiMedx Group Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Smith Nephew Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this regenerative medicine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global regenerative medicine market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials will be a Key Market Trend

One of the most significant regenerative medicine market trends is the growing number of clinical trials. The rise in the number of clinical trials is primarily attributed to the increasing initiatives and support from various international and national public and private organizations. There are many regenerative medicine products at different stages of clinical trials ranging from discovery, pre-clinical phase to mid-stage and late-stage period. The increasing number of products completing clinical trials and receiving product approval will drive the regenerative medicine market to grow during the forecast period.

Regenerative Medicine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist regenerative medicine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the regenerative medicine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the regenerative medicine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of regenerative medicine market vendors

