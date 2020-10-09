Anzeige
Freitag, 09.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
PR Newswire
09.10.2020 | 17:40
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 9

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 9 October 2020 it repurchased 497,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 142p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 14,375,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 14,375,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 29,379,249.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 9 October 2020 it repurchased 188,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 184p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 12,609,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 12,609,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 26,376,118.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
9 October 2020

