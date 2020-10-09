Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 octobre/October 9, 2020) - ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. has announced a name change to ZeU Technologies Inc.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on October 15, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

_________________________________

ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour ZeU Technologies Inc.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 15 octobre 2020.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 15 octobre/October 2020 Symbol/symbole : ZEU NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 98955W108 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA98955W1086 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 98954K105/CA98954K1057

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.



Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.