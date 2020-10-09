The global cycling wear market size is poised to grow by USD 2.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005418/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing awareness about the benefits of healthy lifestyles is propelling the demand for fitness equipment such as bicycles and add-on products such as cycling wear. The growing awareness about life-threatening diseases is encouraging people to engage in regular exercise routines and sports activities. Hence, activities such as cycling are gaining popularity, and participation in various amateur and professional cycling events is increasing. Additionally, rising fuel prices, increasing traffic levels, and congested public transportation motivate people to adopt cycling as a mode of commuting. This is leading to the increased adoption of cycling, which in turn is driving the demand for cycling wear.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major cycling wear market growth came from the clothing segment. The high popularity of cycling clothing can be attributed to the presence of a large number of cyclists and the widespread participation in cycling sports and events for recreation and fitness. Benefits such as protection from harsh weather conditions, safety, and ease of use drive the growth of the global cycling wear market.

Europe had the largest cycling wear market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The wide availability of cycling wear will significantly influence cycling wear market growth in this region.

The global cycling wear market is fragmented. ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cycling wear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global cycling wear market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Participation of Women in Cycling Activities is a Key Market Trend

The growing adoption of cycling among high net worth individuals (HNWI) and countryside residents comprising women is influencing cycling wear market growth. Associated health benefits, interest in group activities, and social media trends are promoting the use of bicycles across geographies, which in turn is fueling the demand for cycling wear. Apart from regulating body metabolism and promoting physically active lifestyles, other factors popularizing cycling among women include increased availability of resources, strict laws restricting the use of carbon dioxide-emitting vehicles for short-distance commute, and focus on healthy lifestyles. The increasing adoption of cycling among women will also lead to a rise in demand for cycling wear.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cycling wear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cycling wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cycling wear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cycling wear market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Clothing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Footwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH

adidas AG

FOX HEAD Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Jaggad Pty Ltd.

Pending System GmbH Co. KG

Rapha Racing Ltd.

Shimano Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Troy Lee Designs Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005418/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/