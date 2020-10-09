The global smart stadium market size is poised to grow by USD 10.16 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Smart stadium solutions are gaining immense popularity across the world as they significantly contribute to improving the overall experience of the spectator by providing real-time information, engaging them with interactive displays and automation. These solutions provide real-time information about the availability of parking slots and queue at concession stands. Such information aids spectators to make informed decisions, which improves their overall experience at stadiums. Similarly, interactive displays at various locations in stadiums are used to post messages from fans, which enhances the spectators' experience. Therefore, improved spectator experience will be one of the key driving factors for the smart stadium market growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major smart stadium market growth came from the digital content management segment. Digital content management forms the largest software segment for the smart stadium market. The digital content management segment deals with video management, digital signages, and mobile content management. The benefits offered by digital content management include higher spectator engagement and improved spectator experience through signages, promotional activities, and personalized content, thereby acting as a source of revenue for stadium management. These factors drive the growth of the digital content management market in the smart stadium market.

Europe was the largest smart stadium market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The immense popularity of various sports leagues and the increasing efforts of various club owners to keep their fans more engaged through technology will significantly influence smart stadium market growth in this region.

The global smart stadium market is fragmented. Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Limited, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., and Tech Mahindra Limited. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this smart stadium market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global smart stadium market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advent of Smart Seat-enabled Stadiums will be a Key Market Trend

The advent of smart seat-enabled stadiums will be one of the critical smart stadium market trends that will gain traction over the forecast period. Smart seats are equipped with tablets that deliver a rich visual experience for the user and enhance their overall experience in stadiums. Interactive tablets enable the streaming of live TV, which allows spectators to watch the match live along with action replays. Also, these smart tablets are also equipped with content for kids to keep them engaged while their guardians watch the live match. Such advantages of smart seats will propel their adoption during the forecast period. Such factors will drive smart stadium market growth.

Smart Stadium Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart stadium market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart stadium market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart stadium market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart stadium market vendors

