The global chemical peels market size is poised to grow by USD 62.78 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures will have a significant influence on chemical peel market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing a high degree of popularity for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures such as facial rejuvenation or chemical peel. These techniques encourage a speedy recovery, reduce the incidence of post-surgical complications such as adhesions and wound dehiscence, and also reduce issues related to pain and scarring. Various economies are providing a wide range of options to enhance the accessibility of non-surgical procedures to individuals and bringing easy payment plans. The major shift from traditional surgical procedures towards non-surgical procedures such as advanced medical laser treatments and the increasing number of laser clinics will contribute to the growth of the chemical peel market.

Report Highlights:

The major chemical peels market growth came from hospitals and recreation centers segment. Factors such as the availability of personalized and customized services increased customer satisfaction and customer retention, and the presence of a large number of private clinics for skin peeling treatment will propel the demand for chemical peeling by dermatology clinics during the predicted period. These clinics are also providing a combination of dermal fillers, neurotoxins, energy-based devices, and less invasive surgeries at a comparatively lower price, which will boost the demand for chemical peel procedures in the market.

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high disposable income, rising consciousness about beauty, the availability of techniques and surgeons, the rising number of private clinics, and the rising older population will significantly influence the growth of the chemical peel market share of this region.

The global chemical peels market is fragmented. Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Image International Manufacturing LLC, Johson Johnson, LOreal SA, Merz Pharma GmbH Co.KGaA, PIERRE FABRE DERMO COSMETIQUE USA INC., Teoxane SA, and Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this chemical peels market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the chemical peels market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rise in Medical Tourism will be a Key Market Trend

The rise in medical tourism will also drive the growth of the chemical peel market until the end of 2024. Factors such as the availability of low-cost and high-quality treatments improved medical infrastructure, and the presence of highly skilled and renowned surgeons and doctors in developing countries drives the influx of people to avail services such as facial aesthetics and chemical peels.

Chemical peels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist chemical peels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chemical peels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chemical peels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical peels market vendors

