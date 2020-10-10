The global clutch bag market size is poised to grow by USD 4.92 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing demand for luxury clutch bags will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the clutch bag market. With the rising spending power of consumers, the need for luxury products, including luxury clutch bags, has also increased. The demand for luxury clutch bags is expected to be particularly high among the baby boomer population segment in countries, such as the US, the UK, China, France, and Italy. Several luxury brands are using AI-powered technologies and adopting targeted marketing, personalization, and timely automation strategies to attract more customers and increase their sales of luxury clutch bags. Moreover, the rising popularity of celebrity-endorsed luxury brands will influence the spending behavior of consumers and boost the sales of luxury clutch bags.

Report Highlights:

The major clutch bag market growth came from the offline distribution channel segment. Offline retail stores allow consumers to choose from a wide range of clutch bags of various brands and categories based on their budget and requirement. The convenience offered by the offline distribution channel will boost the sales of clutch bags through various new retail formats, including signature stores, factory outlets, malls, and shopping centers.

APAC was the largest market for clutch bags in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increased spending by millennials on personal goods, rising disposable income, growing demand for luxury and premium leather products, and increasing population of working women are some of the significant factors contributing to clutch bag market growth in this region.

The global clutch bag market is fragmented. Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce Gabbana Srl, Global Brands Group Holding Ltd., Hermès International, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this clutch bag market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the clutch bag market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Use of Vegan Leather and Eco-Friendly Materials for Clutch Bags will be a Key Market Trend

The demand for cruelty-free products is increasing among consumers. The restriction on the hunting of animals due to concerns raised by governments and various animal protection agencies has limited the supply of leather. The rising demand for vegan leather-based and eco-friendly products, which is one of the critical clutch bag market trends, has driven market vendors to use vegan leather made from plant materials to manufacture handbags, including clutch bags. Several prominent clutch bag vendors are using 100% recycled plastic bottles to make the lining within clutch bags. CHANEL has gone cruelty-free and stopped using fur and animal skin for its products, including clutch bags.

Clutch Bag Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist clutch bag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the clutch bag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the clutch bag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clutch bag market vendors

