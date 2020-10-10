The global contract cleaning services market size is poised to grow by USD 90.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the contract cleaning services market. Organizations across the world are focusing on creating a healthier work environment for employees to enhance their productivity. Companies are increasingly preferring the outsourcing of cleaning services because of their advantages, including cost-effectiveness and ease of management. The use of contract cleaning services also helps companies in adopting a holistic approach for keeping their offices cleaner, healthier, and greener. The growing need for creating a clean workplace environment among companies will boost the demand for contract cleaning services during the next five years.

Report Highlights:

The major contract cleaning services market growth came from commercial end-user segment. The commercial end-user segment comprises of hospitality establishments, spas and salons, food service establishments, hospitals and healthcare centers, institutions, and offices. The increasing demand for cleaning services from commercial office buildings and healthcare organizations is expected to fuel the growth of the contract cleaning services market in the commercial end-user segment.

North America is one of the largest markets for contract cleaning services, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in construction activities, an increasing number of dual-income households, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services are contributing to contract cleaning services market growth in this region.

The global contract cleaning services market is fragmented. ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas FM Ltd., Cleaning Services Group, Inc., EXTRA CLEAN, ISS AS, Jani-King International Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., Sodexo Group, and The JPM Group of Companies Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this contract cleaning services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the contract cleaning services market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of Green Cleaning Products will be a Key Market Trend

The adoption of green cleaning products will be one of the critical contract cleaning services market trends contributing to market growth. Chemicals such as hormone disruptors, carcinogens, and allergens present in cleaning products are harmful for the users and the environment. The increasing awareness about the benefits of green and eco-friendly products has driven several market vendors to offer green cleaning services. Green cleaning services involve the use of cleaning products that are derived from natural essential oils and are non-toxic and biodegradable. Green cleaning services are also cost-effective and do not lead to environmental pollution. The increasing adoption of such green and sustainable cleaning methods and products will fuel the growth of the contract cleaning services during the forecast period.

Contract Cleaning Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract cleaning services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract cleaning services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract cleaning services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract cleaning services market vendors

