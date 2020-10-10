The global organic honey market size is poised to grow by USD 611.1 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Honey Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for a healthy diet and convenience has led to the emergence of several products in various types, flavors, colors, and packaging. The demand for organic honey has prompted vendors to launch products that will increase their brand visibility and expand customer base. Innovation and adoption of new strategies according to the business environment enable the companies to introduce innovative organic honey products. The introduction of products in different packs and flavors will significantly influence organic honey market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major organic honey market growth came from the offline distribution channel segment. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the two major offline channels for the sales of organic products, which helps consumers to choose from a wide range of organic honey flavors. The easy availability, extended hours of operations, and accessibility to various outlets having a broad merchandise mix will increase the demand for organic honey.

Europe was the largest market for organic honey in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. There is a growing preference among consumers in the region for healthy and convenience packaged food, including organic honey. This will increase the sales of the product through both offline and online distribution channels.

The global organic honey market is fragmented. Comvita Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Langnese Honig GmbH Co., Little Bee Impex, Madhava Honey Ltd., Manuka Health New Zealand, Nature Nate's, Rowse Honey Ltd., Wedderspoon Organic Inc., and Y.S. Organic Bee Farms. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this organic honey market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the organic honey market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we reevaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Import of Natural Honey will be a Key Market Trend

There is extensive use of organic honey as an active ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries. There is also an increase in the number of product launches in different flavors, types, and packs. Such factors, coupled with the rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey will increase honey imports. The US, Germany, France, Japan, the UK, Italy, and Belgium are some of the critical honey importing countries. The rising imports of natural honey are one of the significant organic honey market trends that will affect the market landscape. As a result of these factors, the market will grow during 2020-2024.

Organic Honey Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic honey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic honey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic honey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic honey market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

