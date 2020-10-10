C O R R E C T I O N -- VELO

In the news release, VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ Oliver Heldens, issued 07-Oct-2020 by VELO over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release contains some amendments throughout. The complete, corrected release follows:

VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By Oliver Heldens

- VELO x McLaren "Mocktoberfest" afterparty will feature performances from Oliver Heldens, Purple Disco Machine and Stanton Warriors

- Oliver Heldens to deliver bespoke set following hot lap experience with F1 legend Mika Häkkinen

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VELO, a leading nicotine pouch brand, will host Mocktoberfest - McLaren Racing's official virtual afterparty at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix. The event celebrates VELO's global partnership with McLaren Racing, bringing together music and racing fans as companies continue to adapt to the new global environment.

The afterparty on German soil will feature performances from globally renowned artists Oliver Heldens and Purple Disco Machine. Heldens will deliver a high-octane set taking inspiration from the exhilarating thrill of a hot lap experience at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with VELO, plus discussion with F1 legend and former McLaren Racing driver Mika Häkkinen. Tino Piontek, aka Purple Disco Machine, the only German DJ at the party for what is his home Grand Prix, will bring his typical funk fuelled good time disco and house set populated with his renowned productions. DJ duo Stanton Warriors will open the party with a bespoke track inspired by the VELO x McLaren partnership.

The Mocktoberfest afterparty is the second of its kind from VELO following the hosting of the official afterparty of McLaren's 'HomeFest' for the Silverstone Grand Prix in August. It will be streamed on VELO's YouTube channel at 4PM BST after the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday 11 October. The afterparty concludes a week-long line up of activities from VELO including Oliver Heldens' hot lap experience, the creation of a bespoke track by Stanton Warriors and fan competitions.

Paul Lageweg, BAT's New Categories Director, said: "VELO is all about creating exciting experiences on the go, and we are bringing this to life with Mocktoberfest, delivering the festival experience to living rooms across the world. Germany is famous for its Oktoberfest plus its love of dance and techno music, so this couldn't be a more fitting celebration for the Eifel GP and our global partnership with McLaren. We know that all industries, including sport and entertainment, are having to juggle the challenges presented by the current global climate and that's what this is about; looking for new and creative ways in which we can connect with our customers and delight audiences around the world."

Mark Waller, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing, McLaren Racing said: "McLaren and VELO share a similar passion of putting fans at the heart of fun and exciting experiences. After the success of McLaren HomeFest for the Silverstone Grand Prix, Mocktoberfest, McLaren Racing's official virtual afterparty at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix, will similarly deliver our global fan base their very own festival experience in the comfort and safety of their own home. As we adapt to the new global environment, fan engagement is a priority now more than ever and we continue to work with fantastic partners such as VELO to create innovate and engaging experiences to ensure our fans are at the centre of everything we do."

Oliver Heldens commented: "After headlining the opening of the F1 season it's great to be back and support the race at the legendary Nürburgring. Also, I'm super excited to get to experience the track! Thanks to VELO and McLaren for inviting me, I hope you'll enjoy my set."

Tino Piontek, aka Purple Disco Machine, added: "Like many Germans in the 90's I got into watching F1 because of Michael Schumacher as he is such a big sporting hero here. So to be able to play a DJ set near the world famous Nürburgring circuit where he won 5 times is just amazing. I want to thank VELO and McLaren for such an opportunity and hope that my music can match the special occasion."

VELO has teamed up with fellow McLaren partners, Klipsch, to amplify the Mocktoberfest experience by providing sound system equipment for the event and providing amazing prizes for fans to win. The bespoke track created by Stanton Warriors will also be uploaded to vinyl for lucky competition winners.

VELO is a nicotine pouch product that provides consumers with a modern alternative to other nicotine products. VELO can be enjoyed anywhere and anytime, by simply placing a nicotine pouch underneath the lip. VELO is available in a variety of flavours to suit every mood, including: Ruby Berry, Urban Vibe, Polar Mint, Tropic Breeze, Ice Cool and Freeze.

Fans over the age of 18 can tune into the event at 4PM BST / 5PM CET, Sunday 11th October on VELO's YouTube channel. For more information on the build up to the event visit VELO's Instagram.

