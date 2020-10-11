Strabag: The European-based construction group Strabag, in a consortium with Czech construction company Eurovia CS, has been awarded the contract to build a new section of the D55 motorway in the Zlín Region. The contract is worth the equivalent of around Euro 105.5 mn, with Strabag's share amounting to 50 % of the total. Works on the 8.4 km long Babice-Staré Mesto section will last 42 months.Strabag: weekly performance: 3.35% KapschTrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom has been holding a stake of 65% in tolltickets (Germany). Effective as of October 1, 2020, Kapsch TrafficCom acquired the remaining 35% stake for a low single-digit million price. Tolltickets is a registered provider of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS). This service allows the payment of tolls in Europe ...

