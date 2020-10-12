

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday provide August figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Orders are predicted to fall 1.0 percent on month and 15.6 percent on year after climbing 6.3 percent on month and tumbling 16.2 percent on year in July.



Japan also will see September numbers for bank lending and producer prices. Producer prices are called flat on month and down 0.5 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and falling 0.5 percent on year in August. Bank lending was up 6.7 percent on year in August.



China will see September figures for new yuan loans and foreign direct investment. Forecasts suggest a total of CNY1,700 billion in loans - up from CNY1,280 billion in August; FDI was up 2.6 percent on year in the previous month.



The Philippines will provide August numbers for producer prices; in July, prices were down 3.3 percent on year.



