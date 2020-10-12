

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.4 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 573.737 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and down from the 6.7 percent gain in August.



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 6.2 percent to 498.718 trillion yen, slowing from the 6.6 percent increase in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2020, overall bank lending was up 6.5 percent on year; excluding trusts, it was up 6.4 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

