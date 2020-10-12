Ultraviolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), a global leader in UV-C surface disinfecting and indoor air quality products, today announced its first Italian hospital studies demonstrating the advanced effectiveness of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer will be presented at the 16th World Congress on Public Health 2020, taking place October 12 16, 2020. The novel research, conducted by Dr. Gabriele Messina, Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Siena, at the Rugani Hospital Monteriggioni in Siena, demonstrates the UVDI-360's ability to inactivate pathogens in the hospital environment as part of varied cleaning protocols, in multiple high-risk locations and at different disinfecting cycle times.

Researchers from the University of Siena will present "Six ultraviolet minutes for cleaner operating theatres" at the 16th World Congress on Public Health 2020.

Presentations from Dr. Messina and his Team at the University of Siena include:

(1) one poster sharing preliminary data of a cross-sectional study measuring overall pathogen reduction on high-touch surfaces in hospital rooms pre-and-post use of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer as a supplement to terminal cleaning. Preliminary findings conclude 83% of sites sampled had 0 CFU following the use of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer.

(2) a second poster sharing preliminary data of a cross-sectional study demonstrating overall pathogen reduction in operating rooms in six minutes with the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer used in multiple protocols: with no manual cleaning, manual cleaning in-between operating room use and as a supplement to manual terminal cleaning.

(3) an oral presentation sharing research demonstrating 3-and-4-log reductions of Candida auris at 2.44 meters using the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer.

(4) a third poster illustrating a simulation model of microbe distribution on surfaces to inform future UV-C testing.

Title: Six ultraviolet minutes for cleaner operating theatres

Track: Health Technology Assessment

Abstract: #DJ-15

Title: Analytical approach for a better control of environmental contamination

Track: Hospital hygiene (including AMR), healthcare-associated infections (HAI)

Abstract: DN-18

Title: A simulation model of microbe overlapping for the correct estimation of UV-C device log-reduction

Track: Healthcare Technology Assessment

Abstract: #DJ-14

Oral Presentation: Tuning a UV-C device to challenge new threats in the sanitization setting of healthcare facilities

Date and Time: October 13th, 12:15-13:15

Poster abstracts are accessible via the World Congress website, https://wcph2020.com/. The poster presentations may be accessed through UVDI's website following their presentation.

About UVDI

UVDI's Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced UV-C solutions that disinfect the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. Founded in 1949 by Louis Veloz, UVDI designs and makes next-generation germicidal Ultraviolet light solutions in California applying over 70 years and three generations of family craftsmanship and care. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is now used globally in over 25 countries in the world's leading hospitals, where it has been proven in peer-reviewed, published studies to reduce Healthcare-Associated Infections and inactivate the highest-risk pathogens. UVDI is proud to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

