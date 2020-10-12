Picton Property Income Ltd - Directorate Change

12 October 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497



Appointment of Chair Designate and Non-Executive Director

Picton announces the appointment of Lena Wilson CBE as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 January 2021 and as Chair Designate.

Lena brings a wealth of business experience to the role. She is currently on a number of Boards as a Non-Executive Director, including NatWest Group plc, Intertek Group plc and Argentex Group PLC, and is also Chair of Chiene + Tait LLP. Previously, Lena was Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise from 2009 until 2017 and prior to that, was a Senior Investment Advisor at The World Bank.

Lena will take over as Chair effective 1 February 2021 following a handover from Nicholas Thompson.



Nicholas Thompson, Chair of Picton commented: "We are delighted to appoint Lena to the Picton Board, recognising the wealth of experience she brings. I look forward to working with her prior to my departure next year."



Lena Wilson, commented: "I am looking forward to joining Picton, becoming its new Chair and working alongside the Board and management team as they continue to grow the business.'



Details that are required to be disclosed in respect of Lena Wilson's appointment under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority are:

Current Directorships or Partnerships Previous Directorships or Partnerships Argentex Group PLC

Intertek Group plc

NatWest Group plc



This announcement contains inside information.

