BWA Group PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

12 October 2020

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has seven mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that it has allotted a total of 2,944,493 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.6 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 16 October 2020.

Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary

Shares allotted Resulting Ordinary

Shares held Resulting % of Ordinary Shares held Richard Battersby 1,027,775 49,077,241 16.07 Alex Borrelli 555,610 28,158,226 9.22 James Butterfield 1,027,775 47,753,074 15.64 James Hogg 333,333 466,666 0.15

Total Voting Rights

The Company now has 305,362,891 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The figure of 305,362,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company also has £301,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2021 in issue ("CLNS"), convertible into a maximum of 80,803,924 Ordinary Shares if the CLNS have not been redeemed by 31 December 2021.

