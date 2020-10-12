Dean Solon of Shoals Technologies Group: "The short version is that it's been a damned good year." An interview with Shoals covers the growth of large solar projects in the U.S., high AC/DC ratios and the real costs of using cheap components.From pv magazine 09/2020 pv magazine: This has been a tumultuous year for economies right around the world, and the United States has been no exception. How would you describe the year for large-scale solar? Dean Solon, founder and CEO (DS): The short version is that it's been a damned good year. Why do you say that? DS: Last year was great for solar in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...