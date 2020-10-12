

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decrease in September, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Wholesale prices fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in September but slower than the 2.2 percent decline posted in August. Prices have been falling since February.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat after falling 0.4 percent in August.



The annual fall was largely driven by a 17.1 percent decrease in wholesale prices of petroleum products. Meanwhile, wholesale prices of grains, animal feed, fruits, vegetables and tobacco products increased from last year.



