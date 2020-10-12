Evli Bank Plc's financial reporting in 2021

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 12, 2020, AT 9.00 AM (EET/EEST)





Evli Bank Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2021:

Financial Statements 2020: January 22, 2021

Interim Report, January-March: April 15, 2021

Half-year Financial Report, January-June: July 14, 2021

Interim Report, January-September: October 20, 2021



The Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2020 will be published on the company's website on week 6, 2021.



The Annual General Meeting of Evli Bank Plc is planned to be held in Helsinki on March 9, 2021 starting at 10.00 am.



Evli follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

EVLI BANK PLC





For additional information, please contact:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com







Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem?ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com