

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) announced Monday Edward Bonham Carter will take up a new role, as Director of Stewardship and Corporate Responsibility.



As part of this, he will step down as a member of Jupiter's Board and from his executive position as Vice Chairman with effect from the company's 2021 AGM.



According to the company, Bonham Carter's new role allows him greater flexibility to manage his portfolio of external appointments. He will support the work of the CIO's office, led by Stephen Pearson, and the dedicated Governance and Sustainability Team.



He will assume the Chairmanship of both Jupiter's Stewardship Committee and its Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee with immediate effect.



Bonham Carter will also continue to be actively involved in meeting with Jupiter's investee companies, as well as contributing to Jupiter's collaborative engagement and policy work.



He has been with the company for 26 years, including seven as Chief Executive.



Bonham Carter said, 'At a time of major societal, political and economic change brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, there has never been a better time to demonstrate both the financial benefit and wider value of active asset management. I very much look forward to focusing on this when I take up my new role.'



