

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) said the Group expects to report revenue of approximately 333 million pounds for the first half of fiscal 2021. Adjusting for the previously disclosed early renewal of a significant Global Account contract, the organic constant currency revenue decline was 7%. Without the adjustment, the decline was 12%.



AVEVA Group said the order pipeline for the remainder of the financial year is strong. As a result, the Board expects to see solid revenue growth in the second half and remains confident in the full year outlook.



The Group will announce results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 on 5 November 2020.



AVEVA also issued an update on the debt financing relating to its proposed acquisition of OSIsoft. The Group said the timetable for the proposed acquisition remains on track. The syndication of the 250 million pounds revolving credit facility has now successfully completed with the debt underwriters.



Also, the independent board of AVEVA has reached agreement with Schneider Electric and the debt underwriters that the term loan will not now proceed to syndication, but will instead be provided directly to AVEVA by Schneider Electric.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de