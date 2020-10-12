DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.2567 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 98430 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 85743 EQS News ID: 1140200 End of Announcement EQS News Service

