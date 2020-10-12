

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - British Airways' chairman and chief executive, Alex Cruz, will step down as chief executive and remain the airline's non-executive chairman.



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L), the parent company of British Airways, said that Aer Lingus chairman and chief executive, Sean Doyle, will become the new chief executive of British Airways and take over as chairman after a transition period.



IAG chief executive, Luis Gallego, said,' We're navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I'm confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position.



Fernando Candela, LEVEL chief executive, is joining the Group's management committee in a new role of chief transformation officer.



At Aer Lingus, Donal Moriarty, currently the airline's chief corporate affairs officer, will become interim chief executive. A permanent appointment will be announced latter.



In June, U.K. Transport Select Committee report condemned behavior of British Airways and its parent company, IAG towards its employees during the coronavirus crisis. The Committee report accused the airline of a 'calculated attempt to take advantage' of the pandemic to cut 12,000 jobs and to downgrade the terms and conditions of about 35,000 employees.



