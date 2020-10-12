ITC Secure combines expertise of world-class security team with Microsoft's best in class technology to deliver preventative protection, post-breach detection, automation and response

ITC Secure (ITC), the leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Silver Microsoft Partner, announced the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, providing businesses with a complete security solution with 24/7 access to a team of highly-skilled security experts who proactively hunt, detect and contain cyber threats.

"As enterprises realise it's not a question of if but when a cyber attack will take place, many businesses are re-evaluating their security operations and turning to MDR solutions to secure their sensitive data assets and gain the visibility and support needed to defend against ever-evolving threats," said Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure

In addition to addressing current industry trends driven by mandates to comply with regulatory and data protection laws, sophisticated attacks and budget constraints, the new MDR service will support businesses through their cloud digital transformation initiatives, focussing on a more proactive approach to security, with a faster-to-deploy solution, as more enterprises migrate to perimeter-less security.

"Security is so important to us and our clients, even more so now given the increasingly digital nature of how we work. Moving to an MDR service with our long term security partner ITC will help us step up to the next level of protection in this ever challenging area, and I'm really excited to see the results start to bear fruit for us," said Orlando Milford, CIO, Oxera Consulting LLP.

The launch is the next phase of the journey as ITC continues to enhance its portfolio of services based on the Microsoft security stack, with the MDR service expanding on ITC's existing managed Sentinel SIEM service.

Delivered and managed from ITC's London-based, Security Operations Centre, the new service leverages Microsoft's Defender for Endpoint (previously known as Defender Advanced Threat Protection) and the cloud-native SIEM tool, Azure Sentinel.

ITC's MDR service includes:

24x7x365 SOC management, detection and response

Security recommendations and advice

Empower in-house teams

Seamless integration across Microsoft security portfolio and ITSM tools

ITC will be hosting an exclusive webinar on Wednesday 21st October at 3pm to discuss the new service, featuring guest speakers from Microsoft and Oxera Consulting LLP register here.

For more information about ITC Secure's MDR service, please visit here.

About ITC Secure:

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC's cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com LinkedIn: ITC Secure Twitter: @ITC_secure

