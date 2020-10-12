

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased in September, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.7 percent increase in August. Economists had expected 2.8 percent inflation.



Food prices increased 4.96 percent and prices of non-food goods rose 0.62 percent. Service costs grew 2.89 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.14 percent in September.



Annual inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 2.1 percent in September from 2.5 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 1.513 billion in September from EUR 1.361 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 1.323 billion.



Exports fell 8.0 percent yearly in August, following a 5.1 percent decline in July.



Imports decreased 3.9 percent annually in August, following a 9.9 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de