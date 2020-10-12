

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased in September compared to the previous year, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Monday.



The registered jobless rate increased to 9.0 percent in September from 7.0 percent in the same month last year.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 1.11 million to 4.64 million persons in September from 3.53 million in the last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, climbed to 12.8 percent in September from 9.1 percent in the same period last year.



