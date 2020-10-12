Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the digitalisation topic of the 21st century and is considered one of the most important concepts for companies to automate processes. This makes it all the more important to choose the right service provider.

Reply is among the leading service providers for Artificial Intelligence in the PAC INNOVATION RADAR for AI-related services, an industry study conducted by the independent research and consulting company teknowlogy Group/PAC.

The survey analyses the service performance of 30 international consulting firms and service providers that implement projects in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Providers in the PAC INNOVATION RADAR "AI-related Services in Germany 2020" are compared across four main metrics: breadth of the service spectrum, local delivery capability, investments in AI-specific solutions and staff training.

The study certifies Reply as "Best in Class" provider in the market for AI-related services in three categories: "Sales, Service and Marketing", "Logistic and SCM" as well as "Production and IoT".

Filippo Rizzante, Reply CTO: "Reply has been following a clear AI strategy for many years: AI is firmly anchored in our corporate strategy and therefore part of numerous customer projects. Worldwide, our teams are working on the development of innovative projects using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This result underlines the extensive industry expertise and deep technology know-how of Reply".

For further information on the 2020 report: LINK

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

teknowlogy Group/PAC

teknowlogy Group is the leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of two research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: CXP and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants). www.teknowlogy.com and www.pac-online.com

