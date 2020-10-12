

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports declined in August, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.



Merchandise exports fell 2.3 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.3 percent rise in July. In June, exports fell 9.4 percent.



In August, exports of petroleum products, transport equipment and metal products contracted, the agency said.



Imports decreased 0.8 percent annually in August, following a 3.1 percent fall in the prior month. Imports fell for a ninth month in a row.



Conditions for exports in October are less unfavorable than in August, the CBS said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

