

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation rose in September, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.5 percent increase in August.



The consumer price index for September is affected by COVID-19, as the drop in price observations has been larger than normal, the agency said.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 10.0 percent in September, mainly due to higher prices for cigarettes.



Communication cost had the largest decline of 4.1 percent, due to lower prices for telecommunications services.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in September.



